Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Telephone & Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.30.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $72,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $1,106,986.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,003 shares of company stock worth $1,948,100 over the last three months. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,870,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 738,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 570,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 334,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,420,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $274,001,000 after purchasing an additional 305,937 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 649,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,351. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.04. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

