Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $750.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $681.52.

Shares of CMG traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $780.54. 88,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,813. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $789.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $736.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total value of $1,336,097.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,011.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

