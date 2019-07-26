TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on iRobot and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:TU opened at $36.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TELUS has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.15%. TELUS’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4,372.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

