Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of New Age Beverages from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,771. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $1,324,048.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,691.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teradyne by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

