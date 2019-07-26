Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered New Age Beverages from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.69. 41,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,771. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $1,324,048.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,691.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,104,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 808,110 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

