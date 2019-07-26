Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Sell” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $158.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tesla from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.61.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.63. 429,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,540. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $3,352,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,415,963.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,456 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $470,949,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 82.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 753,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,972,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 321,112 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,972,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 782.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after acquiring an additional 158,172 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

