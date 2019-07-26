Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Teton Advisors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TETAA)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.82.

Teton Advisors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TETAA)

Teton Advisors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies, including seven open-end mutual funds under the TETON Westwood brand name. It also provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, banking or thrift institutions, mutual fund supermarkets, defined contribution platforms, unified managed accounts, sub-advisory accounts, institutional accounts, endowments, and foundations.

