Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $690.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $992,439.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,881. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 962.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.