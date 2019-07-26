The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Rubicon Project, Inc. is a global technology company that focuses to automate the buying and selling of advertising. The Company’s Advertising Automation Cloud is a scalable software platform that powers and optimizes a marketplace for the real time trading of digital advertising between buyers and sellers. Its advertising automation cloud incorporates machine-learning algorithms, data processing, high volume storage, detailed analytics capabilities, and a distributed infrastructure. The Rubicon Project, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Marine Products and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Rubicon Project has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.42.

RUBI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 89,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 35.21%. On average, analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $181,435.09. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 601,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,910.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 89,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $552,708.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,034 shares of company stock worth $1,656,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

