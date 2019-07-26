Theta Token (THETA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.21 Million

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Theta Token token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coineal, Bithumb and Huobi. Theta Token has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Token has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $600.89 or 0.05923153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Theta Token Profile

Theta Token is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Huobi, DDEX, WazirX, Hotbit, Binance, Fatbtc, Upbit, Coineal, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

