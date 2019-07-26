Thorney Technologies (ASX:TEK) Trading Up 73.6%

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK)’s share price was up 73.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), approximately 159,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.10).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

In other news, insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$25,300.00 ($17,943.26). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,800.

About Thorney Technologies (ASX:TEK)

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

