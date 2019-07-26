Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7,395.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,175 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $488,436,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,348 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 841,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,465,000 after acquiring an additional 695,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 46,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,446,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,542 shares in the company, valued at $83,652,340.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

