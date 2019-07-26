Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17,166.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277,404 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

ACN stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 194,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,884. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $3,261,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,005.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,147 shares of company stock worth $9,464,808. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

