Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 17,582.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 508,670 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.40% of Parker-Hannifin worth $51,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.85.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.61. 6,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,435. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $140.82 and a twelve month high of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.