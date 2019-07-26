Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 452,256 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3,577.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 452,256 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $46,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $798,882,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after buying an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,406.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,104,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,108,000 after buying an additional 1,031,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,867,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,332,000 after buying an additional 835,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after buying an additional 675,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.99.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,459. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 39,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,442. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

