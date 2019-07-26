Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 31,213.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 354,897 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $35,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.03. The company had a trading volume of 244,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,441. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $151.70 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.14.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

