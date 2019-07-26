Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Hits $27.15 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $27.15 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.00 or 0.05922506 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00046550 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

