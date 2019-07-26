TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 92.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $63.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.34.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

