TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) & Enerplus (OTCMKTS:ERF) Head to Head Comparison

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR $21.55 billion 0.54 $716.10 million $0.89 16.07 Enerplus $997.46 million 1.46 $291.84 million $1.09 5.72

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. Enerplus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR 3.32% 8.15% 3.68% Enerplus 31.33% 14.62% 8.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 3 2 0 2.40

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 182.91%. Given Enerplus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR.

Summary

Enerplus beats TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. As of March 31, 2018, Toray Industries, Inc. operated in 26 countries and regions, including Japan. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

