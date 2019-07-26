Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,765,000 after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.65. 45,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.5511 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.