Total (EPA:FP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised AU Optronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.50 ($69.19).

Total stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €48.06 ($55.88). 2,056,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €48.73.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

