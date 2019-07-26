Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.47

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.47 and last traded at $137.28, with a volume of 238005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.99.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Total System Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,601,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Total System Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,342,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,624,000 after buying an additional 195,217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Total System Services by 315.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Total System Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 311,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

