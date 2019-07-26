Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $368,457.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,059 shares of company stock worth $82,405,586. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.19. 55,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

