Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.22 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 95.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 31.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 41,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 178,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

