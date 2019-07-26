Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 228 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.61. 141,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

