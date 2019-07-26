Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 47,422 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,272,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $580,000.

PGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. 8,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,183. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $14.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

