Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 4,725 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,725 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 26th. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,635 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $287,215.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,994,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,060 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $225,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,949 shares of company stock worth $4,100,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.74. 296,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,766. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.67. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

