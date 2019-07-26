Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 2,293 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $198.70. 11,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,865. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $200.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

In other Ecolab news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,945,224.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,471.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

