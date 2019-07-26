Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 270 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $45,295,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 213,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.08. 26,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.89. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

