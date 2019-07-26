Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 465 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 204,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,224. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.