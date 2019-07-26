TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million.

TOWN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.89. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,077. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

