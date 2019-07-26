TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

Shares of RNW traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,243. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.94.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

