TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Short Interest Down 40.5% in July

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 77,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,684. TransAtlantic Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III bought 142,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,654.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,604,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,200,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,155.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

