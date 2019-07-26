Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Releases Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Shares of TRNS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.46. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Transcat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Charles P. Hadeed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $123,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,462 shares of company stock worth $842,642. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 249,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.