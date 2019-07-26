TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.40. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 165,784 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

