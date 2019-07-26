Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Cut to Hold at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities currently has C$0.35 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.80.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TV. National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.53.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.82.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$172.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.0408163 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.