Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) Stock Price Up 1,136.4%

Triangle Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:TPLM) shares rose 1,136.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 182,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 69,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

About Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.