Trimantium Growthops (ASX:TGO) Trading Up 6.3%

Trimantium Growthops Ltd (ASX:TGO) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.51 ($0.36), approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.48 ($0.34).

The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.52.

About Trimantium Growthops (ASX:TGO)

Trimantium GrowthOps Limited provides business transformation services to medium and large organizations across Asia and Oceania. The company performs various tasks required to create and implement new product, service, or growth initiative. It operates through three segments: Creative, Technology, and Management Consulting.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimantium Growthops Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimantium Growthops and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.