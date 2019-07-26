Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,083 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

TRIP traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $46.60. 75,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

