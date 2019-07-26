Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 104 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,064,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 58,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 254,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 550.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $124.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.