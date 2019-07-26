Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 71,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85.

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter.

Tuanche Company Profile (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

