Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-0.0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$427.5-440.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.44 million.Tupperware Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 100,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,159. The stock has a market cap of $732.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.