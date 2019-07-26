Twilio’s (TWLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $167.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.65.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,540. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.17. Twilio has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elena A. Donio sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $202,975.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,548.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $2,884,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,433. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 46.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 200.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

