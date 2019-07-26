Twist Bioscience (TWST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWST opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

