Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Aegis lifted their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.30 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks cut KEYW from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $43.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $726,560.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,648 shares of company stock worth $3,416,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

