UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €4.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.30 ($5.00) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.88 ($5.67).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

