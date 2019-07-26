Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $14.97, 12,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 370,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $594.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 38,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $517,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger bought 22,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $310,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 64,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. THB Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 475,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 171,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

