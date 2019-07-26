UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 623,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 18,555 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,998.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $254,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 139,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.85. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

