UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €16.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.10 ($17.56).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

