Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CubeSmart by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Shares of CUBE opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.06 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 46,178 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,499,399.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,355.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $193,932.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,254.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,566 shares of company stock worth $1,869,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.